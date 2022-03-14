Abrogation of Article 370 failed to treat "disease", problems in J&K have grown: Owaisi

The problems in Jammu and Kashmir have got aggravated after the abrogation of Article 370, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday, insisting the measure failed to treat the disease (marz).

Participating in the debate on the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha, Owaisi wanted to know if the Modi government's economic policy has resulted in any gains for the people of the region after the abrogation of Article 370.

He said the measure has not treated the disease (marz), but aggravated the malaise.

''How Parliament of India can pass the budget of Jammu and Kashmir?'' Owaisi asked.

The government had stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in 2019.

RSP member N K Premachandran also wanted to know how much investment has come into Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

Premachandran asserted social and democratic aspirations of people of the area need to be protected and statehood restored.

He alleged normalcy has not returned there even 3 years after Article 370 was repealed.

