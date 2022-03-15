Jaishankar meets top Brazilian official

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he discussed with Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha the relevance of strategic autonomy in an uncertain and volatile world.

Rocha is currently on a visit to India.

''Pleasure to welcome Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flávio Rocha. India and Brazil have a growing partnership. We work together at the G4, UNSC, G20, IBSA and BRICS,'' Jaishankar said on Twitter.

''Discussed the relevance of strategic autonomy in an uncertain and a volatile world,'' he added.

Besides bilateral cooperation, India and Brazil have been working closely at various platforms and groupings including IBSA( India, Brazil and South Africa), BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), G20 and G4.

The G4 comprised Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan and all the countries support each other's bids for permanent seats at the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Rocha took place in the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine and it is understood to have figured in the talks.

India has been maintaining that the crisis should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. Separately, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met an Israeli delegation led by Rafi Harpaz, the deputy director-general for Asia and the Pacific in the Israeli foreign ministry.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the interaction as ''excellent''.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla had an excellent interaction on our diverse & cutting edge partnership with Israel. As we mark 30 years of diplomatic relations, confident that we will scale new heights in our bilateral cooperation,'' Bagchi tweeted.

In another meeting, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi held talks with Ireland's Minister of State for Trade Promotion Robert Troy TD.

''Delighted to receive Minister of State for Trade Promotion of Ireland @RobertTroyTD who is visiting India as part of St. Patrick's Day Ministerial missions. Exchanged views on the entire gamut of our strong bilateral relationship and topical global issues,'' Lekhi tweeted.

