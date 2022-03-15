Left Menu

Russia bars entry to Biden, Blinken and other top U.S. officials

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 20:31 IST
Russia said on Tuesday it had put U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials on a "stop list" that bars them from entering the country.

Their names, together with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and others, were included on a list of 13 individuals banned from Russia in response to sanctions imposed by Washington on Russian officials. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was also named.

But the foreign ministry said it was maintaining official relations with Washington and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

