Left Menu

Armenia says it is ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said his country is ready to establish diplomatic relations and open its border with Turkey, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday. Mirzoyan held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a diplomatic forum in the Turkish city of Antalya on Saturday as part of efforts to mend ties after decades of animosity.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 00:20 IST
Armenia says it is ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said his country is ready to establish diplomatic relations and open its border with Turkey, the Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

Mirzoyan held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a diplomatic forum in the Turkish city of Antalya on Saturday as part of efforts to mend ties after decades of animosity. Cavusoglu called the meeting "productive and constructive". "Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations and open borders with Turkey," Anadolu quoted Mirzoyan as saying in an interview given last week. "I am glad to hear from my Turkish colleague that there is the political will to lead the process towards that goal."

Saturday's talks were the first sit-down meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers since 2009. The neighbours are at odds over several issues, primarily the 1.5 million people Armenia says were killed in 1915 in a genocide by the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor to modern Turkey.

Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematic or constitute genocide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data collection under CDC; France's COVID infections keep rising, hospitalizations up and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. seeks to expand Trump-era COVID data col...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022