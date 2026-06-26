Australia's Social Media Ban for Under-16s Faces Legal Tests and Global Scrutiny

Australias Prime Minister Vowed On Friday To Bulletproof Laws Supporting A Social Media Ban For Unders As The Government Prepares Legal Action Against Platforms Amid A Steady Stream Of Evidence That The Ban Has Had Little Impact On Teen Use The Countrys Groundbreaking Sixmonthold Experiment Is Being Closely Watched By Many Nations Seeking To Emulate It Due To Concerns About The Impact Of Social Media On Youth Mental And Physical Health Britain This Month Said It Planned Restrictions That Go Further As Gaming And Livestreaming Platforms Will Also Be Affected The Australian Government Plans To Stresstest The Law Which Bans Platforms Like Metas Instagram And Googles Youtube From Giving Unders Accounts Compliance Tools Not Working Numerous Studies Have Shown Ageassurance Mechanisms

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has pledged to fortify legislation backing the country's novel social media ban for individuals under 16. This comes as the government prepares for legal action against non-compliant platforms, amidst studies showing minimal impact on teen activity.

The legal restrictions have drawn international attention, with countries like Britain considering even tougher measures. As Australia's eSafety Commissioner and Communications Minister Anika Wells gear up for potential lawsuits against major platforms, Reddit is already challenging the ban in Australia's highest court, citing freedom of speech.

Recent reports indicate that despite the initial account shutdowns, Australia still sees high social media usage among teens. Experts, however, note a potential shift in attitudes as parents and society begin embracing more stringent online controls for youth, with ongoing research highlighting possible mental health risks associated with social media.