China and Cambodia Forge Security Partnership Amid Regional Changes
China's President Xi Jinping announced the intention to establish a security partnership with Cambodia during discussions with Hun Sen in Beijing. The meeting emphasized the need for collaboration to bolster regional stability amid complex international developments.
China is poised to forge a security partnership with Cambodia, as confirmed by President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen in Beijing on Friday.
Amidst evolving regional and international dynamics, Xi underscored the vital role of a joint effort between China and Cambodia to promote stability and enhance peace in the region, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.
Further discussions in the meeting highlighted shared commitments to address these emerging challenges collaboratively.