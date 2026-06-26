China and Cambodia Forge Security Partnership Amid Regional Changes

China's President Xi Jinping announced the intention to establish a security partnership with Cambodia during discussions with Hun Sen in Beijing. The meeting emphasized the need for collaboration to bolster regional stability amid complex international developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Is Willing To Establish A Security Partnership With Cambodia | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:24 IST
China and Cambodia Forge Security Partnership Amid Regional Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is poised to forge a security partnership with Cambodia, as confirmed by President Xi Jinping during a meeting with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen in Beijing on Friday.

Amidst evolving regional and international dynamics, Xi underscored the vital role of a joint effort between China and Cambodia to promote stability and enhance peace in the region, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

Further discussions in the meeting highlighted shared commitments to address these emerging challenges collaboratively.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Mission, Urges EPCs to Boost Growth

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

Cold Homes, Hot Bills: Why Energy Poverty Is Really a Housing Trap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026