2026 World Cup Shatters Attendance and Scoring Records

The 2026 World Cup set new records for attendance and goals scored, surpassing the 1994 attendance and marking the highest-scoring tournament in history. Meanwhile, in baseball, MLB proposed changes to player contracts while several players made headlines in ongoing matches and trades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Soccerworld Cup Sets Alltime Attendance Record | Updated: 26-06-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 13:27 IST
2026 World Cup Shatters Attendance and Scoring Records
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The 2026 World Cup made history by breaking attendance and scoring records, according to FIFA's latest announcement made during Germany's match against Ecuador. With 3,605,357 spectators, it outpaced the 1994 record. Auston Trusty further etched his name in history by scoring the tournament's 173rd goal, exceeding the previous record held since Qatar 2022.

In Major League Baseball, a significant proposal introduced by the owners could reshape player contracts. Looking to cap free agent contracts at five years for those switching teams, MLB aims to limit the duration of deals like Juan Soto's and Shohei Ohtani's recent megadeals. Ohtani and Ernie Clement emerged as fan favorites for the All-Star game, topping league votes.

In another notable development, Juan Soto returned as designated hitter in the Mets' matchup against the Cubs. Meanwhile, in NBA news, the Phoenix Suns retained Mark Williams on a three-year, $38 million deal, securing his future with the team. Alyssa Thomas’s suspension for a serious foul during a WNBA game was also confirmed, while Christian Pulisic was benched as the U.S. and Turkey made sweeping team changes.

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