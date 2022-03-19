Maha Assembly bypoll: BJP names Satyajit Kadam as Kolhapur North candidate
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday named Satyajit Kadam as its candidate for the Kolhapur North bypoll scheduled for April 12.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December.
The counting of votes will take place on April 16, while nominations can be filed till March 17 and the last date of their withdrawal is March 28, poll officials said.
Jadhav is a relative of state BJP vice president and former Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI questions former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in extortion case
Maharashtra CM to chair cabinet meeting over OBC reservation issue today
Uproar in Maharashtra assembly over OBC reservation in local body elections
Maharashtra BJP MLAs demand Nawab Malik's resignation, protest outside assembly
Maharashtra's revenue from property registrations to hit all-time high in FY22: Report