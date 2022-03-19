Left Menu

Maha Assembly bypoll: BJP names Satyajit Kadam as Kolhapur North candidate

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:47 IST
Maha Assembly bypoll: BJP names Satyajit Kadam as Kolhapur North candidate
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday named Satyajit Kadam as its candidate for the Kolhapur North bypoll scheduled for April 12.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December.

The counting of votes will take place on April 16, while nominations can be filed till March 17 and the last date of their withdrawal is March 28, poll officials said.

Jadhav is a relative of state BJP vice president and former Lok Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022