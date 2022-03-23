Left Menu

Vietnam jails activist for 5 years over 'anti-state' acts

A Vietnamese court jailed a prominent social commentator for five years on Wednesday for anti-state activities, his lawyer and state media said, among dozens of activists that rights groups say are being persecuted for criticising the government.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:59 IST
Vietnam jails activist for 5 years over 'anti-state' acts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A Vietnamese court jailed a prominent social commentator for five years on Wednesday for anti-state activities, his lawyer and state media said, among dozens of activists that rights groups say are being persecuted for criticizing the government. Le Van Dung, 51, was convicted of conducting propaganda against the state of Vietnam, lawyer Ha Huy Son said, in a trial that lasted only a few hours.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism. Dung was accused of making and uploading 12 videos on the internet to defame the administration and "offend the honor and prestige of the party and state leaders," reported the national radio Voice of Vietnam.

Dung, who goes by "Le Dung Vova", regularly broadcast live to thousands of followers on Facebook and YouTube before his arrest in June last year. "He didn't plead guilty at the trial and will appeal the verdict," his lawyer said.

Vietnam last week objected to the United States granting a prize for the courage to a dissident writer who was jailed for nine years last year for anti-state propaganda. Its foreign ministry described her award as "unobjective and unsuitable".

Ahead of Wednesday's trial, Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said Vietnam should drop the charges against Dung, who he said was one of more than 60 people being prosecuted for speaking out. "Vietnamese authorities persist in treating any sort of criticism of the government as a grave threat to be prosecuted with long prison terms," he said.

"International donors and trade partners of Vietnam should press Hanoi to listen to its critics instead of persecuting them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022