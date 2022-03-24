Aaditya Thackeray slams BJP for criticizing Maha govt efforts to contain COVID spread

Praising the Maharashtra government for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the latter criticizes every day with no concrete basis to support the facts. Addressing reporters today, Thackeray said, "We did all the important things that were needed to contain the spread of the pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Supreme Court of India recognize our work during COVID-19 period. We have seen the decline the COVID-19 cases in Dharavi."

"But despite this, BJP criticizes us every day. They are saying this because they must be having a stomach ache. This was politics being played when we were working for the public welfare in the COVID period," he said. In yet another sign of waning COVID-19 third wave, Maharashtra's Dharavi on Thursday reported zero active cases for the first time since April 1, 2020.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 139 new Coronavirus cases and three fresh fatalities, while 255 more patients were discharged following recovery. The active cases tally is below 1,000, the state health department said. (ANI)

