Malta PM Robert Abela claims election victory for ruling Labour Party
Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:41 IST
Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed victory for his ruling Labour Party on Sunday in the island nation's parliamentary election.
Abela told the Maltese state broadcaster that he was "humbled by the result" of Saturday's election. It is the third successive victory for the Labour Party.
