Left Menu

Assam Rajya Sabha polls: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha biennial poll for two seats in Assam has started following the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-03-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 23:22 IST
Assam Rajya Sabha polls: Counting of votes begins
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha biennial poll for two seats in Assam has started following the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Earlier, the Congress party had filed a complaint before the Election Commission of India that some BJP MLAs had violated the rules of Rajya Sabha polls and the Congress party demanded that those MLAs votes should be cancelled.

After complete verification, the ECI has directed the Election officials to start the counting of votes. Diganta Kalita, BJP MLA told ANI that, the counting of votes has started following the directive of the ECI.

The MLA exuded confidence in winning the election. "We are very much confident that both of our candidates will win the election," Diganta Kalita said.

The ruling BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one seat while its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has fielded Rwngwra Narzary for the second seat. On the other hand, opposition political parties Congress, AIUDF, CPI (M), and Raijor Dal have fielded Ripun Bora as their common candidate for one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022