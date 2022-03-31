Assam Rajya Sabha polls: Counting of votes begins

The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha biennial poll for two seats in Assam has started following the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Earlier, the Congress party had filed a complaint before the Election Commission of India that some BJP MLAs had violated the rules of Rajya Sabha polls and the Congress party demanded that those MLAs votes should be cancelled.

After complete verification, the ECI has directed the Election officials to start the counting of votes. Diganta Kalita, BJP MLA told ANI that, the counting of votes has started following the directive of the ECI.

The MLA exuded confidence in winning the election. "We are very much confident that both of our candidates will win the election," Diganta Kalita said.

The ruling BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one seat while its ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has fielded Rwngwra Narzary for the second seat. On the other hand, opposition political parties Congress, AIUDF, CPI (M), and Raijor Dal have fielded Ripun Bora as their common candidate for one seat. (ANI)

