Park in east Delhi named after king Mihir Bhoj: EDMC
- Country:
- India
A municipal park in east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar was on Friday named after Gujjar king Mihir Bhoj, officials said.
Recently, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had renamed a park after him.
In a statement, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari ''named a park in Yamuna Vihar after famous king Mihir Bhoj''.
The park will inspire people of the current and the future generations, Tiwari was quoted as saying in the statement.
East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and many senior officials were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
13-year-old boy killed, 4 hurt after car hits autorickshaw in southeast Delhi: Police
Owner's son, worker asphyxiate in shop's basement in east Delhi
Auto-rickshaw driver hit by speeding BMW in east Delhi, dies
Female beggar raped, beaten up by 2 men in east Delhi
Northeast Delhi violence: Court defers order on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam