Park in east Delhi named after king Mihir Bhoj: EDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:56 IST
Park in east Delhi named after king Mihir Bhoj: EDMC
A municipal park in east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar was on Friday named after Gujjar king Mihir Bhoj, officials said.

Recently, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had renamed a park after him.

In a statement, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari ''named a park in Yamuna Vihar after famous king Mihir Bhoj''.

The park will inspire people of the current and the future generations, Tiwari was quoted as saying in the statement.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and many senior officials were present on the occasion.

