PM Modi congratulates Hungarian counterpart on poll win

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 11:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hungary's leader Viktor Orban on his party's victory in parliamentary elections and said he looked forward to continuing working with him to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continuing working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.''

