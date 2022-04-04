PM Modi congratulates Hungarian counterpart on poll win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hungary's leader Viktor Orban on his party's victory in parliamentary elections and said he looked forward to continuing working with him to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Orban declared victory in Sunday's national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term as a still incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continuing working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)