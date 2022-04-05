Left Menu

PM to address BJP workers, legislators on party's foundation day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 20:37 IST
PM to address BJP workers, legislators on party's foundation day
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers, ministers, MPs and MLAs on Wednesday on the occasion of the party's foundation day, its general secretary Arun Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Singh said that from April 7 to April 20, the party will organise programmes on the issue of social justice across the country.

During this campaign, party workers will spread awareness about public welfare schemes of the Modi government, he said.

Programmes will also be held during the campaign to mark BR Ambedkar birth anniversary on April 14, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022