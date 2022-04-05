Muslims in India safer than in Pakistan: Tawde

Muslims in India are safer than in Pakistan and they feel secure under the BJP’s rule, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said here on Tuesday.

He, however, said “more steps” will be taken for the safety and security of Muslims across the country.

Tawde, who is on a two-day tour to Kashmir, held a meeting with BJP leaders of the Kashmir unit here and also addressed party workers at Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

He said the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for 125 crore people of the largest democracy in the world and ensuring that all states from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Northeast to Gujarat are developed on the same pattern and its people get equal opportunities of development and prosperity.

“A BJP activist never takes rest and works whole year for the common masses. PM Modi is the only prime minister who spent Diwali and visited the valley during floods,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress for “ruining” India after ruling for 60 years, Tawde said the BJP is the only party that has managed to keep its flock together.

“Every Muslim feels secure under the BJP rule and more steps will be taken for the safety and security of Muslims across India,” he said, adding Muslims in India are safer than in Pakistan.

Hitting out at the previous regimes, he said at one time Kashmir used to be known for large-scale corruption, anarchy, shady land deals, irregularities in giving jobs.

The BJP leader said time is not far when every house in Kashmir will see a lotus bloom and the BJP would be the only party on which people would rely.

