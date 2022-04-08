Left Menu

UK's Johnson says he is 'deeply' cynical about Putin's assurances

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:52 IST
UK's Johnson says he is 'deeply' cynical about Putin's assurances
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seem to be "full of promise," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that Putin could not be trusted in his view.

"I am deeply, deeply sceptical and cynical about his (Putin's) assurances," Johnson told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022