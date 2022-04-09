More evacuations needed from Ukraine's Luhansk as shelling increases - governor
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 11:17 IST
More evacuations are needed from the Luhansk region in Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Saturday.
He said that some 30% of people still remain in settlements across the region and have been asked to evacuate.
"They (Russia) are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Gaidai told the public television broadcaster.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West gives more support to Ukraine, raises stakes for Russia
Russia to emerge from Ukraine conflict weaker, senior Pentagon official says
Russia running out of precision munitions in Ukraine war- Pentagon official
Russia more of a burden to China after Ukraine invasion- Pentagon official
US sanctions firms, individuals in Russia, China, N Korea for proliferation activities