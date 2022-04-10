Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Rams birthday. Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Rams blessings. Jai Shri Ram, he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 09:25 IST
PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram's birthday. ''Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram's blessings. Jai Shri Ram,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022