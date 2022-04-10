PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Rams birthday. Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Rams blessings. Jai Shri Ram, he tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 09:25 IST
