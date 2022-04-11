Not in India's interest to increase Russian energy imports, Biden told India's Modi
U.S. President Joe Biden made clear to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Monday it was not in India's interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "The president conveyed very clearly, that it is not in their interest to increase that," she said.
U.S. President Joe Biden made clear to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Monday it was not in India's interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Psaki described the meeting as productive and constructive, and not "adversarial." She declined to say if Biden asked for any specific commitments from India on energy imports.
Biden told Modi the United States stood ready to help India diversify its energy imports, Psaki said, noting India's imports from the United States are already much bigger than their Russian imports. "The president conveyed very clearly, that it is not in their interest to increase that," she said.
