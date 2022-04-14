History cannot be written through buildings: Cong's dig at PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday said history cannot be written through buildings but by the work that one does and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not provide space for his predecessors in the Central Vista project.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said for writing history, one does not have to wipe out old history.

''The previous governments created history by building the foundations of education, health and social justice in the country. It is a different matter that Modiji thinks he can write history by constructing buildings and beautifying those. ''History can never be written by buildings, lime and mortar but by the work one does,'' she told reporters here.

The Congress leader said Modi is getting the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project constructed, which houses his residence, adding that he could have provided some space for his predecessors in the project.

''Modiji has been trying to make history from the day he came to power in May 2014. But India has a very rich history of its culture and society.

''For writing history, one does not have to wipe out old history. We would have been happy had the prime minister provided some space for our former prime ministers in the grand Central Vista project. I want to ask him if he could provide some space in the grand project for our former prime ministers, but is there space for them in his heart?'' she asked.

Every government formed after the independence has contributed in taking India to the heights it has achieved today, Modi said on Thursday and asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

In his speech after inaugurating the ''Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya'' (prime ministers' museum), which is dedicated to all the 14 former prime ministers, Modi said all of them contributed immensely in the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

The prime minister said it is the responsibility of everyone to strengthen democracy, noting that India has a proud tradition of doing so in a democratic manner, barring one or two exceptions.

Though he did not elaborate, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been critical of the previous Congress governments, especially the one headed by Indira Gandhi, for allegedly weakening democracy. Gandhi had suspended civil rights and imposed Emergency in the country in 1975.

