Foreign Secretary Shringla meets US Congressional delegation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday held talks with a US Congressional delegation covering bilateral trade and investments, defence and security as well as regional and global issues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:05 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday held talks with a US Congressional delegation covering bilateral trade and investments, defence and security as well as regional and global issues. The visiting US delegation at the meeting was led by Adam Smith and it also comprised Austin Scott and Chrissy Houlahan. ''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met US Congressional delegation led by Congressman @RepAdamSmith, Chairman of the Armed Forces Committee and consisting of Congresswoman @RepHoulahan and Congressman @AustinScott4GA,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

''Had a fruitful discussion on all areas of bilateral cooperation, including opportunities for enhanced trade & investments, defence & security as well as regional and global issues of interest,'' he said. The visit by the US Congressional delegation to India came days after the two countries held the fourth edition of the '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial dialogue in Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the '2+2' dialogue with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on April 11.

Ahead of the dialogue on that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting during which the crisis in Ukraine figured prominently.

It is learnt that the situation in Ukraine also figured in the meeting between Shringla and the US Congressional delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

