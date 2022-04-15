Left Menu

Jesus Christ's ideals of service, brotherhood guiding light for several people: PM on Good Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion of Good Friday. Christians across the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday, a day of sorrow and penance for them. We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 08:50 IST
  India
  • India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

