Kyiv mayor says 1 killed, several wounded in missile strikes

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:25 IST
One person was killed and several wounded in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in televised comments.

Klitschko added that medics were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

