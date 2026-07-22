Ukraine's Strategic Shifts: New Leadership Amid Turmoil

Ukraine's outgoing Commander in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed the recapture of 700 sq km of territory this year, announcing his resignation amid a strategic leadership change.

Syrskyi stated that he is handing over an army that is not only defending but actively on the offensive, as Mykhailo Drapatyi, a young major general, prepares to replace him following recent protests.

This leadership shift follows the removal of reformist defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov, revealing divisions within Ukraine's defense leadership. While praised for strategic successes, Syrskyi faced criticism over his command style, accused of causing high troop losses.