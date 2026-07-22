Blazing Havoc: Wildfire Sweeps Through Southern France

A fast-moving wildfire has erupted in the Var department of southern France, scorching more than 2,500 hectares and displacing 400 residents since it began on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

"The situation has been very difficult," Commander William Vogl, spokesman for the Var firefighters, reported on RMC radio on Wednesday. "Some 1,100 firefighters fought all night," he added, highlighting the relentless battle against the flames.

Authorities are working around the clock to contain the fire and ensure the safety of evacuated civilians while urging residents in neighboring areas to remain vigilant as they assess the ongoing threat.