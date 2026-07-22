Devastating Floods in Assam: Over Two Dozen Lives Lost
In India's northeastern state of Assam, at least 26 lives have been claimed due to severe flooding caused by relentless rainfall. The situation worsens as forecasts predict additional thunderstorms and strong winds to impact various regions in the country's north and east later this week.
- Country:
- India
Severe flooding in India's northeastern state of Assam has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 26 lives this week. Local authorities attribute the disaster to relentless and heavy rainfall.
The adverse weather conditions have wreaked havoc across the region, prompting widespread concern among residents and officials alike. Efforts to handle the aftermath are underway, but challenges remain immense.
Weather forecasts indicate that more thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit several parts of the country's north and east on Wednesday, exacerbating the already dire situation in Assam and surrounding areas.
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