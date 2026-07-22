Global Markets: Tech Earnings Loom Amid Geopolitical and Economic Challenges

Global stock markets experienced mixed results on Wednesday as investors exercised caution before the earnings reports from major tech firms, despite a strong session on Wall Street. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with threats from Houthi rebels, contributed to rising oil prices, further influencing market dynamics.

In Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, with South Korea's Kospi paring gains to 1.5% and Japan's Nikkei 225 fluctuating between gains and losses. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks fell 1.2%, and S&P 500 e-mini futures slid 0.2%. Brent crude saw a 1.3% rise, reflecting changing geopolitical landscapes.

Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, with particular interest in the AI sector's impact on future growth. While the U.S. dollar remained strong against major currencies, the yen's weakness and elevated oil prices led Japan's imports to soar in June. The Federal Reserve is predicted to maintain its interest rate steady, yet market forecasts highlight the potential risks of interest rate hikes in the near term.