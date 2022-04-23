Future of peace talks in Turkey depends on Putin, Zelenskiy says
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the likelihood of further peace talks with Russia in Turkey depended on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but that Kyiv wanted substantive talks to happen.
He told a news conference in Kyiv that eight people including a three-month-old child had been killed in missile strikes in the southern port city of Odesa on Saturday. Moscow denies targeting civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkey
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- Russia
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
UK says Russia continues to hit Ukrainian non-combatants
Italy intends to re-open embassy in Kyiv immediately after Easter - minister
Russian forces destroy ammunition depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax
Russian forces destroy ammo depot at Ukrainian air base - Interfax