Future of peace talks in Turkey depends on Putin, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the likelihood of further peace talks with Russia in Turkey depended on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but that Kyiv wanted substantive talks to happen.

He told a news conference in Kyiv that eight people including a three-month-old child had been killed in missile strikes in the southern port city of Odesa on Saturday. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)