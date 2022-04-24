CM Rangasamy urges Centre to grant statehood to Pondy

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday appealed to the Centre to grant full statehood to Puducherry, which has been a long-pending demand of the union territory.

He was speaking at a function in which the foundation stone for various developmental projects was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rangasamy, who is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry also said he would be grateful to the central government if the demand for more funds for Puducherry were conceded. The CM noted that Puducherry was making progress because of sustained cooperation extended by the Centre.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who spoke on the occasion, said as visualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puducherry would soon emerge as the 'Best Union territory' in all developmental activities. Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, Ministers, Speaker R Selvam, and legislators of the AINRC and BJP were among those present.

