Left Menu

France's Macron says must not leave anyone behind after vote

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2022 01:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 01:47 IST
France's Macron says must not leave anyone behind after vote
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday shortly after his re-election that the concerns of those who had abstained from the vote, voted for him to block far-right leader Marine Le Pen or picked Le Pen needed to be addressed.

"I am no longer the candidate of a camp but the president of everyone," Macron said in a short address to his supporters at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
3
What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

 Australia
4
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022