France's Macron says must not leave anyone behind after vote

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday shortly after his re-election that the concerns of those who had abstained from the vote, voted for him to block far-right leader Marine Le Pen or picked Le Pen needed to be addressed.

"I am no longer the candidate of a camp but the president of everyone," Macron said in a short address to his supporters at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

