Putin congratulates Macron on election victory - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a message of congratulations, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying on Monday, after Macron won re-election to the presidency.

Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen with a solid margin, final results showed on Monday, but he showed no triumphalism as he acknowledged widespread discontent and all eyes turned to the June parliamentary ballot.

