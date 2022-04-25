Left Menu

Putin congratulates Macron on election victory - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron a message of congratulations, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying on Monday, after Macron won re-election to the presidency.

Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen with a solid margin, final results showed on Monday, but he showed no triumphalism as he acknowledged widespread discontent and all eyes turned to the June parliamentary ballot.

