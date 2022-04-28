Left Menu

Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela's Maduro government unlikely to be invited to regional summit -U.S.

On Monday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the United States had decided to exclude Cuba from preparations for the summit of regional leaders, a setback for relations just days after the long-time rivals held their first high level talks in four years. Nichols also said there was unlikely to be a role for Maduro's government at the summit, but he said it would be up to the White House to decide whether to invite Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in his place.

Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government are unlikely to be invited to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas to be held in June in Los Angeles, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday. "They are unlikely to be there," U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told a small group of reporters on a conference call, saying the summit would focus on the Western Hemisphere's democratic governments.

The comments from Nichols marked the clearest message so far about the countries expected to be snubbed once the White House announces the formal invitation list, which he said would happen soon. On Monday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the United States had decided to exclude Cuba from preparations for the summit of regional leaders, a setback for relations just days after the long-time rivals held their first high level talks in four years.

Nichols also said there was unlikely to be a role for Maduro's government at the summit, but he said it would be up to the White House to decide whether to invite Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in his place. Washington has recognized Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader and shunned Maduro, a Socialist, after calling his 2018 reelection a sham.

Relations have remained tense with Cuba's Communist government under U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration has alleged human rights violations against Cubans who protested in widespread rallies on the island last July. The United States has also been increasingly critical of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, who won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing political rivals and cracking down on critical media.

