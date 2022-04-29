Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP begins process of selecting candidate for Rajya Sabha seat

Uttarakhand BJP has begun the process of selecting a candidate for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state which falls vacant in July. Replying to a question, he said only names of candidates from Uttarakhand will be included in the panel to be sent to the central leadership but whether or not the party will field somebody from outside the state will depend on the parliamentary board.

Uttarakhand BJP has begun the process of selecting a candidate for one of the three Rajya Sabha seats in the state which falls vacant in July. ''Our central leadership has sought a panel of names from us for the one Rajya Sabha seat falling vacant soon. Discussions are being held to prepare it and a panel of three names will be sent to the party leadership by next week,'' state BJP president Madan Kaushik told reporters here on Thursday. The Central Parliamentary Board will consider the names on the panel and decide who will be the party's candidate from Uttarakhand for the Upper House seat, Kaushik said. Replying to a question, he said only names of candidates from Uttarakhand will be included in the panel to be sent to the central leadership but whether or not the party will field somebody from outside the state will depend on the parliamentary board. Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta completes his term on July 5. As the BJP won the recent assembly polls in the state with a two third majority, the victory of the BJP's candidate is almost certain.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

