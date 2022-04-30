Bangladesh's former finance minister AMA Muhith passes away

Bangladesh's former finance minister AMA Muhith passed away Saturday at a private hospital here due to old age complications. He was 88.

Muhith passed away at 12:56 am at United Hospital in Dhaka, his personal secretary Jony Bhattacharjee told reporters here.

His younger brother and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also shared the news via a Facebook post.

Economists and financial analysts say Bangladesh's development process was well on track when Muhith was in charge of making the economic policies as the finance minister. He was one of the driving forces behind Bangladesh taking up mega projects, they say.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate statements expressed profound shock at Muhith's death and recalled his contribution to Bangladesh's social and economic development.

Family members said Muhith will be buried in northeastern Sylhet, his hometown and constituency, as per his wish later in the day.

Muhith was acclaimed widely as an economist, diplomat, language veteran and freedom fighter.

He took oath as the finance minister of Bangladesh on January 6, 2009 and held the office for 10 consecutive years over two terms. He has been a member of the Awami League Advisory Council, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Muhith was the first finance minister in the history of Bangladesh to place 10 consecutive national budgets, taking his tally to 12, including the two he placed during the military regime of HM Ershad.

He retired from politics in 2018.

Apart from various old age complications, Muhith had been suffering from multiple physical issues after contracting Covid-19 in July last year. He was taken to hospitals several times when his physical condition deteriorated, the Dhaka Tribune report said.

Muhith, who was posted in the Pakistan Embassy in Washington as an Economic Counselor in 1969, was the first the then Pakistani diplomat in the US who showed his consent in favour of Bangladesh, giving up the side of Pakistan during the Independence War of 1971.

Muhith is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

