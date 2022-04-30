Left Menu

Top TMC leader urges media to share crime tip-offs with cops for faster justice delivery

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called on mediapersons to share tip-offs of any incident of crime with the police to ensure faster delivery of justice.Banerjee, the de-facto number two in the TMC, said action would be taken against offenders, irrespective of their political colours.In a state of more than 10 crore people, stray incidents sometimes happen.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 19:24 IST
Top TMC leader urges media to share crime tip-offs with cops for faster justice delivery
  • Country:
  • India

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday called on mediapersons to share tip-offs of any incident of crime with the police to ensure faster delivery of justice.

Banerjee, the de-facto number two in the TMC, said action would be taken against offenders, irrespective of their political colours.

''In a state of more than 10 crore people, stray incidents sometimes happen. But that, too, should be avoided. We maintain zero tolerance against crime. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given assurance there will be no laxity in investigation and the perpetrators will be booked in 24 hours.

''Strict action will be taken against offenders, no matter which political colour they adorn,'' the Diamond Harbour MP, who was in Pailan to inaugurate a police building, stated.

He asserted that the administration in Bengal was prompt in initiating action once the crime gets reported, unlike some other states.

''In some states, the administration swings into action only after the intervention of Supreme Court. Unlike those places, justice is delivered promptly in Bengal.

''I urge media persons to share with the police any tip-off about a crime. That will expedite probe and ensure quick arrest of the offenders,'' the chief minister's nephew said.

He also requested common people to aid the police in their investigations.

''Bengal is by and large peaceful. No incident, small or big, will be tolerated anywhere in the state,'' the TMC leader contended.

The ruling camp had been in the eye of the storm recently over Birbhum killings, a series of rape cases and a student leader’s unnatural death among other incidents of crime, with opposition parties criticising the TMC government over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.

Some of the cases, including the Birbhum massacre that claimed nine lives and the Hanskhali rape incident, are currently being investigated by the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
4
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022