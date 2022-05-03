MP: Govind Singh replaces Kamal Nath as Leader of Opposition
Senior Congress leader Dr Govind Singh has replaced Kamal Nath as leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, an official said on Tuesday.
Former MP chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath last week resigned from the post of LoP as per the party's 'one person-one post' policy.
Later, seven-time MLA Govind Singh was appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state.
MP Assembly's principal secretary A P Singh on Monday issued the notification to nominate Govind Singh as the LoP, the official said.
The Congress leader, who represents Lahar seat in Bhind district, is the state Assembly's 25th LoP.
Nath will continue as president of the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due next year.
