Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently concluded a strategic visit to West Bengal, sharpening the BJP's focus on 'infiltration and corruption' as pivotal pre-election issues. The visit was marked by a robust return of Dilip Ghosh, the former Bengal BJP president, as a significant campaign leader.

Shah convened multiple political meetings, including sessions with local RSS leaders, to bolster a unified approach against the ruling Trinamool Congress. He accused the TMC government under Mamata Banerjee of fostering fear and corruption, pledging a national grid to curb illegal infiltration.

With aspirations to reclaim Bengal's historical and economic stature, Shah forecasted a decisive victory for the BJP, urging party members to intensify grassroots outreach. His faith in the party's potential triumph was underscored by visits to cultural sites and closed-door meetings with state BJP representatives.