Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal focused on combating 'infiltration and corruption' while strengthening the BJP's grassroots and leadership structure. Shah criticized the ruling TMC and highlighted BJP plans to restore the state's cultural and economic pride, predicting a significant victory in 2026.

Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently concluded a strategic visit to West Bengal, sharpening the BJP's focus on 'infiltration and corruption' as pivotal pre-election issues. The visit was marked by a robust return of Dilip Ghosh, the former Bengal BJP president, as a significant campaign leader.

Shah convened multiple political meetings, including sessions with local RSS leaders, to bolster a unified approach against the ruling Trinamool Congress. He accused the TMC government under Mamata Banerjee of fostering fear and corruption, pledging a national grid to curb illegal infiltration.

With aspirations to reclaim Bengal's historical and economic stature, Shah forecasted a decisive victory for the BJP, urging party members to intensify grassroots outreach. His faith in the party's potential triumph was underscored by visits to cultural sites and closed-door meetings with state BJP representatives.

