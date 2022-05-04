Left Menu

Religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics, says CPI-M leader Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Brinda Karat slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh- Bharatiya Janata Party (RSS- BJP) without taking its name after the Jodhpur Communal Clashes and said that religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:24 IST
Religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics, says CPI-M leader Brinda Karat
CPI-M leader Brinda Karat (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Brinda Karat slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh- Bharatiya Janata Party (RSS- BJP) without taking its name after the Jodhpur Communal Clashes and said that religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics. While talking to ANI Brinda Karat said, "It is a matter of great concern that where people of all religions used to celebrate festivals on the basis of respect for the culture of our country, today religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics. This is a very dangerous thing and Jodhpur is a living example of this."

"If such incidents can happen in the name of a flag, it is a matter of concern for the country and in the name of religious polarization, the forces which are trying to spread unrest are succeeding in their agenda. This is very dangerous," Karat added. The Former Rajya Sabha MP (Brinda Karat) further slammed Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his statement on the communal clashes in Jodhpur and appealed to the state government for ensuring communal harmony in Rajasthan.

She said, "Anurag Thakur, who is the ambassador of hate speech, who himself caused a communal divide in almost every public utterance he made... is targeting a particular community." Karat said that she believed it was the job of Sangh Parivar to divide communities on the communal lines, which is extremely dangerous for the country. "I just wish that BJP and its leaders get to practice what they preach," she added further.

"More than 50 people have been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur," said Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday. He also assured that stern action will be taken against the administration if any negligence is found on their part. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022