Religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics, says CPI-M leader Brinda Karat

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Brinda Karat slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh- Bharatiya Janata Party (RSS- BJP) without taking its name after the Jodhpur Communal Clashes and said that religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics. While talking to ANI Brinda Karat said, "It is a matter of great concern that where people of all religions used to celebrate festivals on the basis of respect for the culture of our country, today religious festivals have become a weapon for communal politics. This is a very dangerous thing and Jodhpur is a living example of this."

"If such incidents can happen in the name of a flag, it is a matter of concern for the country and in the name of religious polarization, the forces which are trying to spread unrest are succeeding in their agenda. This is very dangerous," Karat added. The Former Rajya Sabha MP (Brinda Karat) further slammed Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his statement on the communal clashes in Jodhpur and appealed to the state government for ensuring communal harmony in Rajasthan.

She said, "Anurag Thakur, who is the ambassador of hate speech, who himself caused a communal divide in almost every public utterance he made... is targeting a particular community." Karat said that she believed it was the job of Sangh Parivar to divide communities on the communal lines, which is extremely dangerous for the country. "I just wish that BJP and its leaders get to practice what they preach," she added further.

"More than 50 people have been arrested in connection with communal clashes in Rajasthan's Jodhpur," said Rajasthan Home Minister Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday. He also assured that stern action will be taken against the administration if any negligence is found on their part. (ANI)

