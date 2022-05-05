France will increase financial aid to Ukraine by $300 mln, Macron tells donor conference
France will increase its overall financial aid to Ukraine this year to $2 billion from 1.7 billion, President Emmanuel Macron said in a video address to an international donors' conference in Warsaw.
The conference, aimed at helping Ukraine deal with the economic and humanitarian fallout of Russia's invasion, is hosted by Poland and Sweden, in cooperation with the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.
"The humanitarian needs of the population and the economic situation of the country call for a new effort by the international community which meets the needs linked to the destruction of civilian infrastructure", Macron said.
