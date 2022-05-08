Uttarakhand CM Dhami, his wife offer prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife on Sunday offered prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:21 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife on Sunday offered prayers at 'Har Ki Pauri' in Haridwar. Dhami will contest the upcoming by-election in the State from the Champawat Assembly seat.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval to Pushkar Singh Dhami for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-election 2022, read the press note issued by BJP. Earlier, BJP MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat Assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. Earlier on May 2, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

According to the Election Commission, the polling in these seats will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

