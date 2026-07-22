EIB and Santander unlock €1.43 billion for Spanish businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses across Spain are set to receive a major boost after the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and Banco Santander signed a new financing agreement expected to generate around €1.43 billion in new lending. The initiative is designed to improve access to finance for businesses investing in growth, innovation and sustainability, while also supporting women entrepreneurs, job creation and the country's green transition.

The agreement combines investment from the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF), creating additional lending capacity that will help businesses manage rising operating costs while continuing to invest in their future.

Funding to strengthen businesses and green investment

The EIB Group is investing €876 million in a new Santander securitisation, with the EIB contributing approximately €476 million and the EIF investing €400 million alongside private investors.

The financing will allow Banco Santander to expand lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-sized companies across Spain. Businesses will be able to use the funding to meet working capital needs, strengthen liquidity and continue investing despite the pressures created by inflation, higher energy costs and increased interest rates.

More than €162 million of the new lending will specifically support projects linked to the green transition, helping companies invest in cleaner technologies and more sustainable business practices.

Women-led businesses receive dedicated support

The agreement also includes targeted financing for female entrepreneurs and companies led or primarily owned by women. Around €108 million has been reserved for loans supporting women-led businesses, reflecting the growing focus on expanding financial opportunities for entrepreneurs who often face greater challenges in accessing credit.

EIF Chief Investment Officer Marco Marrone said small and medium-sized businesses remain one of Europe's strongest drivers of innovation, economic growth and employment. He noted that the new investment strengthens access to finance for companies pursuing sustainable projects while creating greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

EIB representative Joan Basora added that the partnership with Santander continues to channel investment towards businesses that form the backbone of Spain's economy while supporting employment and balanced regional development.

New financing model expands investment capacity

The EIB Group said financial instruments such as securitisation allow banks to release capital that can be redirected towards new business loans, particularly for projects supporting climate action and sustainable economic development. Banco Santander Chief Financial Officer Catalina Mejía said the agreement will help the bank expand access to finance for Spanish SMEs and mid-sized companies while supporting their growth, competitiveness and transition towards a more sustainable economy.

The investment also contributes to the EIB Group's wider priorities of promoting climate action, strengthening economic and social cohesion across Europe and encouraging greater private investment through innovative financial solutions.