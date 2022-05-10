Left Menu

Libyan parliament says Bashagha govt should start work in Sirte

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:22 IST
Libya's eastern-based parliament agreed in a vote on Tuesday that the government it appointed this year under Fathi Bashagha should start working in the central city of Sirte, the chamber's spokesman said.

Bashagha has repeatedly tried to take over government in the capital Tripoli, but Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who was appointed prime minister last year, has refused to hand over power.

