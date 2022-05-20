Left Menu

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. "The unfulfilled promises lead to the consideration of all options of our future role in the platform," he said. "The government, in its manifesto, announced its intention to revise our relations with China.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:01 IST
Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties with China, but the interest has cooled since a series of failed Chinese investment projects, Czech warnings against Chinese 5G telecoms technology and a change of government in Prague last year.

"The main initiatives of 16+1, economic diplomacy and the promise of massive investments and mutually beneficial trade, are not being fulfilled even after 10 years," minister Jan Lipavsky said in comments to news agency CTK, sent by the ministry's spokeswoman to Reuters. The statement followed a Czech lower house of parliament foreign committee's call on the cabinet on Thursday to quit the group.

The new Czech centre-right cabinet has pledged to build up relations with democracies including self-ruled Taiwan - which China sees as a breakaway province - and put its China policies under review. "The unfulfilled promises lead to the consideration of all options of our future role in the platform," he said.

"The government, in its manifesto, announced its intention to revise our relations with China. Our approach to 16+1 and its future is a part of this process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022