Ex-BSP minister Nakul Dubey joins Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:56 IST
Former BSP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey on Thursday joined the Congress here.

Dubey was a prominent Brahmin face in the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and played a key role in the formation of Mayawati's government in the state in 2007 due to the Brahmin-Dalit alliance.

Welcoming Dubey into the Congress fold, AICC leader Rajiv Shukla said several other big leaders from Uttar Pradesh will soon join the party.

According to sources, Dubey had met AICC General Secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi a few days ago.

Dubey said he has joined the Congress as it is the only alternative to the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

