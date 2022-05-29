Purola SDM accuses BJP MLA of threatening him, files police complaint
Purola Sub Divisional Magistrate SS Saini Saturday lodged a police complaint against local BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal, alleging the lawmaker was trying to defame him on social media and threatening to kill him, police said.
Purola Sub Divisional Magistrate SS Saini Saturday lodged a police complaint against local BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal, alleging the lawmaker was trying to defame him on social media and threatening to kill him, police said. The officer also demanded security for himself citing danger to his life, the police said. In his complaint filed at the Purola police station, Saini has alleged that Durgeshwar Lal was getting uploaded misleading social media posts against him through a man named Krishna to tarnish his image. Sources said the MLA was apparently upset with the officer for carrying out an anti-encroachment drive in his jurisdiction. The officer has also accused the MLA of pressuring him to get ''unnecessary things'' done. The SDM said if anything untoward happens to him, the responsibility will lie entirely with the MLA, police said, citing his complaint.
