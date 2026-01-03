VP Radhakrishnan Inaugurates 9th Siddha Day, Highlights Global Relevance of Siddha

The Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today inaugurated the 9th Siddha Day Celebrations in Chennai, paying tribute to the revered sage Agathiyar and underscoring the timeless significance of the Siddha system of medicine in modern healthcare. Extending greetings to Siddha practitioners, researchers, scholars and students across India and abroad, he described Siddha as a vibrant, living knowledge tradition deeply anchored in India’s civilisational heritage.

Siddha’s Holistic and Time-Tested Relevance

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President emphasized that traditional healthcare systems under the AYUSH umbrella—Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani and Yoga—are not remnants of ancient history but time-tested medical disciplines that continue to benefit millions.He highlighted the holistic foundations of Siddha, which emphasise harmony between body, mind, and nature, making it uniquely relevant in a world grappling with lifestyle-related disorders, rising stress, and environmental challenges.

Strength of Siddha: Treating Root Causes for Complete Healing

Shri Radhakrishnan praised the Siddha system’s distinctive focus on addressing root causes of illness, rather than merely managing symptoms. He noted that Siddha’s integrated diagnostic and therapeutic principles offer hope for complete cure and recovery, reinforcing its value in preventive healthcare and long-term wellness.

Call to Preserve, Document and Globalise Siddha Knowledge

The Vice President urged Siddha researchers, academic institutions and practitioners to collaborate in documenting, modernising and disseminating Siddha knowledge globally, while upholding its ethical and philosophical ethos.He encouraged young scholars to undertake rigorous scientific research to explore Siddha’s potential in addressing diseases that modern medicine still finds difficult to cure.

An Inclusive Approach to All Systems of Medicine

Reiterating the strengths inherent in every medical system, the Vice President advocated a positive, inclusive, and integrative approach that leverages the best of traditional and modern medicine. Siddha Day, he noted, reminds the nation of the need to blend ancient wisdom with scientific advancements to build a healthier and more sustainable society.

Exhibition Showcases Siddha Heritage

Earlier, Shri Radhakrishnan visited an exhibition organised by the Ministry of Ayush, appreciating its extensive display of Siddha manuscripts, books, raw herbal materials and traditional medicines—reflecting the profound cultural heritage of Siddha.

Celebrations Organised by AYUSH Institutions

The 9th Siddha Day Celebrations were jointly organised by:

National Institute of Siddha (NIS)

Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS)

Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu

This year’s theme, “Siddha for Global Health,” commemorated the birth anniversary of Sage Agathiyar, honoured as the father of Siddha medicine. The event brought together practitioners, scholars, scientists and students from across Tamil Nadu and other States.

Five distinguished personalities from the Siddha field were felicitated for their exceptional contributions.

Presence of Key Dignitaries

The event was graced by:

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush & MoS, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Shri Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu

Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

Other eminent dignitaries, experts and stakeholders

The celebrations underscored the growing global recognition of Siddha as a powerful traditional medical system and highlighted India’s commitment to elevating its traditional health wisdom on the world stage.