Zelenskyy lauds Polish military, refugee help

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked Poland for its military support.

Speaking at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Zelenskyy hailed what he described as “unprecedented defense support” from Warsaw.

He also voiced gratitude to Poland for hosting Ukrainians who were forced to leave the country during the war, praising its “warm and humane attitude to our people.” “Our relations have progressed through the war of Russia against Ukraine from warm and good-neighbourly relations to another stage of strong and historic ties,'' Zelenskyy said.

