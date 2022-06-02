U.S. interior secretary tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter. Haaland, 61, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, the Interior Department said in a statement.
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter. Haaland, 61, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, the Interior Department said in a statement. She last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House.
She did not have close contact with President Joe Biden during that visit, the statement said. Haaland had been traveling in the West this week and has canceled the rest of her trip, her agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Interior Department
- Deb Haaland
- Haaland
- Joe Biden
- Interior
ALSO READ
New Twitter policy aims to pierce fog of war misinformation
Hackers gain access to Chhattisgarh governor's Twitter handle for few hours, tweet about cryptocurrency
Twitter to tackle Ukraine conflict misinformation with warning labels
Musk's $44-bln deal for Twitter proceeding as expected - Bloomberg News
Is Elon Musk getting cold feet? Why the entrepreneur may be trying to pull out of buying Twitter