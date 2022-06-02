Left Menu

U.S. interior secretary tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter. Haaland, 61, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 02:38 IST
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted," she wrote on Twitter. Haaland, 61, tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms, the Interior Department said in a statement. She last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House.

She did not have close contact with President Joe Biden during that visit, the statement said. Haaland had been traveling in the West this week and has canceled the rest of her trip, her agency said.

