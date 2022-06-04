Left Menu

Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan passes away

It was Gopalakrishnan who made MILMA one of the proudest institutions in the cooperative sector of the state, Chennithala said in his message.Ministers V Sivankutty and J Chinjurani also condoled the demise of Gopalakrishnan.Gopalakrishnan had represented Chadayamangalam constituency in 2001.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:08 IST
Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader from Kerala and former MLA Prayar Gopalakrishnan died on Saturday at a nearby hospital. He was 72.

Sources close to the party said the former legislator was admitted to a hospital while he was on his way to Thiruvananthapuram after he felt uneasiness.

Gopalakrishnan was the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) which is the apex body of temples in the state. He had also functioned as the chairman of the state-run milk cooperative society MILMA for a long period.

Meanwhile, political leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condoled the demise of Gopalakrishnan.

In his condolence message, Vijayan said Gopalakrishnan had led MILMA and the TDB for a long period.

''His death is a huge loss to the Congress party. It was Gopalakrishnan who made MILMA one of the proudest institutions in the cooperative sector of the state,'' Chennithala said in his message.

Ministers V Sivankutty and J Chinjurani also condoled the demise of Gopalakrishnan.

Gopalakrishnan had represented Chadayamangalam constituency in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022